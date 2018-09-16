Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.60% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

