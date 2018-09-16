Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 46,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after buying an additional 130,133 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 130,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,117,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,941 shares of company stock worth $8,379,761 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.43.

SPLK stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

