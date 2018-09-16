Sphre AIR Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (XID)

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Sphre AIR has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $30,338.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphre AIR has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphre AIR token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00277841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00152995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.06398084 BTC.

About Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR launched on July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. Sphre AIR ‘s official website is sphereidentity.com . The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo . Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco

Sphre AIR Token Trading

Sphre AIR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphre AIR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphre AIR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

