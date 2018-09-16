Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 83,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.97%.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

