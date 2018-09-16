Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 769 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $69.98 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

