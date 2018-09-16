SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $70,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $290.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $248.08 and a fifty-two week high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

