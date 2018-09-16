SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 111,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 625,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after purchasing an additional 120,730 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

