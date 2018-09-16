SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,814 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.10% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,986.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.