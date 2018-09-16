SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $38.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

