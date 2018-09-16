SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,159,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,091 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,074,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,910,000 after purchasing an additional 210,626 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

