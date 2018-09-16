Sp8de Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Sp8de has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sp8de token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN. Sp8de has a market cap of $1.18 million and $78,415.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sp8de alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00277376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00152893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.93 or 0.06444405 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,103,123,965 tokens. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sp8de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sp8de and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.