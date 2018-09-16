Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 450,000 Shares of California Resources Corp (CRC)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in California Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,979 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $588,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $10,011,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE:CRC opened at $37.67 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

