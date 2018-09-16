SolarCoin Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $56,073.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00001155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00881783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002341 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,517,291 coins and its circulating supply is 47,167,496 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.