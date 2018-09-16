Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Snap worth $209,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $2,618,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $1,043,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Snap by 225.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $9.29 on Friday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,520,640 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $16,073,164.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,400,642 shares in the company, valued at $860,404,785.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Imran Khan sold 400,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $4,236,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,291,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,807,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,375,218 shares of company stock worth $38,429,235 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

