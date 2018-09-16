SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Director Sells $103,580.00 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Director John S. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $103,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 116 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.3 million square feet.

