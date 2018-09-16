Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.76) on Thursday. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 50.25 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £285,000 ($371,238.77).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

