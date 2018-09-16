Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,535 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1,358.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 176,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

