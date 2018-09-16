Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 716.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $319.29 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $167.99 and a 52-week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.06.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $4,002,805.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,766 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

