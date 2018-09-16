Signatum (SIGT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Signatum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Signatum has a market cap of $77,184.00 and $0.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001070 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00028101 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.02649943 BTC.

About Signatum

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signatum’s official website is signatum.org

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

