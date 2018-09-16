Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBGL. Citigroup cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:SBGL opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

