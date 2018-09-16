Short Interest in eBay Inc (EBAY) Decreases By 22.4%

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,054,496 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 25,855,969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,177,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578 in the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 60.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,156 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $192,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 267,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 383,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.