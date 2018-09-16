Shire (SHPG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Get Shire alerts:

Shares of SHPG stock opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Shire has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shire in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.