Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Shire were worth $23,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHPG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shire by 9.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shire by 29.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Shire by 10.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Shire by 22.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Shire in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shire alerts:

SHPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of SHPG opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shire PLC has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Shire PLC will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.