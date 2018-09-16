Shamrock Asset Management LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,998,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,912,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,682 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,370,000 after acquiring an additional 91,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,042 shares of company stock worth $71,264,850. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Nomura set a $118.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $113.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

