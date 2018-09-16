SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,997 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

SBCF stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.