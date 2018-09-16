SG Americas Securities LLC Has $571,000 Position in ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. ePlus had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $356.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.55 million. research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $290,363.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,293.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $764,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,165.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $1,712,450. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.