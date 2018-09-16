SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Navigant Consulting worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCI. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $37,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 910.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 531,030 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after buying an additional 301,406 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navigant Consulting has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Navigant Consulting stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Navigant Consulting’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

In related news, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $586,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,383 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

