Service Co. International (SCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 753,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,861. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $8,301,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,001,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,985 shares of company stock worth $33,859,909. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 46,069.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

