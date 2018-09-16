Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 4,516 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,137,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

