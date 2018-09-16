Sei Investments Co. Has $507,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 107.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 150.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $54.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

