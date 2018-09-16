SEER Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (SEER)

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One SEER token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, LBank, QBTC and Ethfinex. SEER has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $125,920.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SEER has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00275838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00152180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.06304342 BTC.

SEER Profile

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER . The official website for SEER is seer.best

Buying and Selling SEER

SEER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, QBTC, LBank, CoinEx and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEER using one of the exchanges listed above.

