Secoo (SECO) vs. Jumei International (JMEI) Financial Analysis

Secoo (NYSE: JMEI) and Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and Jumei International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo 3.25% 11.39% 6.76% Jumei International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and Jumei International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jumei International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Secoo currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Secoo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Secoo is more favorable than Jumei International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Secoo and Jumei International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $574.90 million 0.31 $20.60 million $0.76 18.32 Jumei International $894.03 million 0.36 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Secoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumei International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Jumei International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Secoo beats Jumei International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

