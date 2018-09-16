Scout24 AG (G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.36 ($52.75).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

ETR G24 traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €42.52 ($49.44). The stock had a trading volume of 217,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52-week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

