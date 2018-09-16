Scor (SCRYY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scor has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.94%. equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

