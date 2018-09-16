Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) PT Set at $56.00 by Sidoti

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) has been assigned a $56.00 price objective by research analysts at Sidoti in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.