Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,070,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti set a $56.00 target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

