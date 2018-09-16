Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $58.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $58.83.

