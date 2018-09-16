Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Mantech International worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 8.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,534,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Mantech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 63,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,837.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,246.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $100,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,430. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of MANT opened at $66.70 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

