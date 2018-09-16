Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Commercial Metals (CMC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.36. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.