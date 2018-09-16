Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $15.94 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.56 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.