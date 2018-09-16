SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Stake Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $475,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $20,897,421.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,945 shares of company stock worth $40,678,663. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.55.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

