Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.21). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.99). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.88. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,010,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,739,000 after buying an additional 82,453 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 978,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,345,000 after buying an additional 290,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 607,588 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 188,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

