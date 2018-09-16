Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.21). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.99). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.88. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.26 per share, with a total value of $2,004,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 399,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,010,055. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $4,638,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,237,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,739,000 after buying an additional 82,453 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 978,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,345,000 after buying an additional 290,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 607,588 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 188,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply