Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $223.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apple will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $4,131,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,153,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,245,202.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

