salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $158.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $769,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and have sold 451,184 shares worth $65,021,825. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

