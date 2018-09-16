SafeCharge International Group (SCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 420 ($5.47) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 335 ($4.36). Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCH. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on shares of SafeCharge International Group from GBX 354 ($4.61) to GBX 380 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.86) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396 ($5.16).

LON:SCH opened at GBX 310 ($4.04) on Friday. SafeCharge International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 212.75 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 318 ($4.14).

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

