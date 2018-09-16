RYB Education Inc – (RYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. RYB Education’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYB. Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RYB Education in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RYB Education in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

RYB Education stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 156,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,363. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.85.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. RYB Education had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that RYB Education will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RYB Education by 2,686.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RYB Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

