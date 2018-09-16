Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,564 Shares of SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,564 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the first quarter worth about $294,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMG. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SemGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE SEMG opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.89. SemGroup Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.06 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently -787.50%.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

