Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.87 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,136,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,573 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 635,072 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,906,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 390,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,250,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,228.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.84.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

