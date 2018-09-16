Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 216.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $180,192,000 after buying an additional 154,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 673.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 415,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 362,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,566.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

