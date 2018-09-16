Roper Technologies (ROP) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $312.52 and last traded at $308.93, with a volume of 17208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.12.

Specifically, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.86, for a total transaction of $893,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,258 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 284,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

